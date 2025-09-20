Topnotcher Rejane Sanchez’s leap towards her African dream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At 35, most people are settling into their careers; but not Rejane.

Rejane Antonio Sanchez, who ranked Top 9 in the recent Social Workers Licensure Examination, made the bold choice to start over at an age when most would rather play it safe.

But this time, she wasn’t just chasing a profession — she was chasing a mission.

“I really wanted to be a missionary in Africa. That was my goal,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Rejane Antonio Sanchez in her graduation photo for Master of Science in Social Work. | Contributed photo

Rejane held onto that dream tightly, making it her driving force in all her endeavors, from being a student to becoming a licensed social worker.

What you might think was a smooth ride to the top was far from easy.

Pandemic shift

Like most of us, Rejane had a turning point during the pandemic.

“Pandemic was an eye opener for me. I think the world was about to end, and ang gusto nako buhaton, gusto ko mahimong community organizer,” she recalled.

(…and what I wanted to do was to become a community organizer.)

Driven by her dream of eventually working in Africa, she began taking steps to shift careers.

Rejane graduated with an undergraduate degree in Management Accounting and had worked in a government bank, then later in a marketing agency.

She then realized that her heart was elsewhere.

That’s when she took a leap of faith. In 2022, she enrolled in the Master of Science in Social Work program at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Together with her fellow board takers, Rejane were seen all smiles before the exam. | Contributed photo

“It was a timely and God-given opportunity,” she said.

For someone without a bachelor’s degree in Social Work, she had to complete 66 units, including nine bridging units and 1,000 hours of field instruction, in order to qualify for the board exams.

It felt like divine timing, as she described, that the USPF program offered exactly what she needed—and it was just near her home in Cebu.

Balancing school, work, and life wasn’t easy, but Rejane stayed committed.

Looking back to her roots

Rejane’s connection to social work didn’t just begin during the pandemic; it traced back to her childhood.

As she recalled, she grew up in a village where their house was donated by the Philippine National Red Cross after a typhoon struck in 1991.

In this community, known as Red Cross Village, Rejane encountered neighbors from diverse backgrounds.

“Our community was diverse, naay government employees, out-of-school youth, and many more.”

(Our community was diverse; there were government employees, out-of-school youth, and many more.)

Her parents, especially her mother, were deeply involved in the church and community.

At that point, Rejane saw firsthand how her mom helped mobilize youth and families to support chapel activities and outreach.

That environment shaped her.

She felt that uplifting the lives of others and mobilizing communities for good was innate in her.

All in for the goal

When the board exams drew near, Rejane made another hard decision—she resigned from her job.

“At 35, dili nako ganahan mag-multitask. I wanted to focus on the review.”

(At 35, I no longer wanted to multitask. I wanted to focus on the review.)

She deleted her social media accounts and eliminated distractions to give the exam her full attention.

Rejane relied heavily on Cebu’s 24/7 public library, which she described as heaven-sent.

“If magtuon ko sa balay, makatulog man gud; and if outside coffee shops, mahal pud kaayo. Pag open sa library, giampo jud nako na ‘Lord para sa ako najud guro ni.’”

(If I study at home, I tend to fall asleep; and if in coffee shops, it’s too expensive. When the library opened, I prayed, ‘Lord, maybe this is really for me.)

The city library became her second home for the review.

Her review strategy was different. Instead of highlighting notes, she made quizzes for herself.

“Kung mag study ko, dili ko mag highlight sa book and review notes. Ang akoa buhaton is naa koy separate paper to write questions based sa ako nabasa na before I sleep ako siya answer.”

(When I study, I don’t highlight books or review notes. What I do is prepare a separate sheet of paper to write questions based on what I’ve read, then I answer them before I sleep.)

She also reviewed a key resource, the so-called orange book, reading it multiple times, identifying her weak areas, and going back to correct her mistakes.

Notes filled the walls of Rejane’s room in preparation for the SWLE 2025. | Contributed photo

“Lisod man ang drills. My scores were around 60. I thought, ‘di siguro ni pang-top,’ but I just kept reviewing, correcting my mistakes, and praying.”

(The drills were difficult. My scores were around 60. I thought, ‘maybe this isn’t for the top,’ but I just kept reviewing, correcting my mistakes, and praying.)

Her coping mechanism was consistency: read, correct, repeat.

That focus, combined with faith and a clear purpose, brought her all the way to the top.

Still Africa-bound

Topping the boards was not the endgame for Rejane.

For her, this achievement was just the first step toward her ultimate dream: to serve in Africa.

She even shared that at one point, she prayed to top the boards so that if she were to receive incentives, she might use them to jumpstart her African dream.

As of today, she has received three job offers from different agencies — but she declined them all.

“Gusto sa nako i-absorb ang moment. I’m still on cloud nine and dili ko ganahan mu decide in my happy state.”

(I want to savor the moment. I’m still on cloud nine, and I don’t want to make decisions while I’m in this happy state.)

Weeks before the examination, Rejane Sanchez files her application for the PRC Board Examination. | Contributed photo

Still, her eyes are set on the bigger dream: working abroad, especially in Africa, even just for a few months.

“Basta makaadto lang ko. Then I’ll come back here, maybe to teach or to continue serving local communities.”

(As long as I can go there. Then I’ll come back here, maybe to teach or continue serving local communities.)

Advice from a dreamer

There’s never a “too late” for a dreamer like Rejane.

And it could be the same for you.

Her journey is proof that even with a career shift, if you put your heart and mind into something, it can come true.

“Be strategic. If you have a goal, stick with it. Plan it out and take the risk.”

A goal is always something to aim for — but with hard work and perseverance, it always comes closer.

Now, with a license in hand and a mission in her heart, Rejane is ready to serve — whether here in the Philippines, or someday soon, in Africa.

