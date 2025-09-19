Bojie Dy revokes Zaldy Co’s travel clearance, demands him to return in 10 days

House Deputy Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III | Screenshot from House of Representative Facebook Live

MANILA, Philippines — Newly elected House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III has officially revoked Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co’s travel clearance and ordered him to come home within 10 days to answer to allegations linking him to questionable budget insertions and anomalous public works projects.

In a notice signed Sept. 18 and released to the media Friday, Dy notified Co that his travel clearance to seek medical treatment in the United States has been revoked effective immediately “in the paramount interest of the public and due to the existence of pressing national matters requiring your presence.

The Isabela lawmaker did not elaborate, but Co, as former appropriations chair of the 19th Congress, is being accused of masterminding the last-minute realignments and budget insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act that led to the ballooning of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The company that he founded, Sunwest Inc., has also been identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as among the Top 15 contractors that cornered the bulk of flood control projects in the country.

Inspections done by both Marcos and new Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, revealed that many of their projects particularly in Oriental Mindoro were either nonexistent or substandard.

This is Dy’s first act in office since he was elected unopposed as leader of the 315-strong chamber last Wednesday to replace Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, who is also accused of colluding with Co in the controversial 2025 budget.

Romualdez, first-cousin of Marcos, finally resigned supposedly to allow the presidential Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) investigation to proceed unhampered, should he and Co be implicated.

Before this, other House leaders, including presidential son and Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, insisted that Co must come home and face the issues that have been “dragging the House into the mud.”

