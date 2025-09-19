Cebu’s ‘7th most wanted’ nabbed in Naga for molesting stepdaughter

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A security guard, tagged as the top 7 most wanted person in Cebu province, was arrested in Naga City for allegedly molesting his former stepdaughter, a minor, police reported on Thursday, September 18.

Police said the 36-year-old suspect, who works as a security guard, was arrested around 5:00 p.m. by operatives of the City of Naga Police Station through a warrant of arrest issued by a court in Carcar City.

The case was filed for sexual assault under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act with bail was set at P200,000.

The charge stemmed from a complaint lodged in November 2024, when the victim’s family sought police assistance in San Fernando.

Investigators said the suspect, during his former live-in relationship with the victim’s mother, allegedly molested and sexually abused the minor.

The case was later elevated to court, resulting in the issuance of the arrest warrant.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was still posted at a security assignment in Barangay Tinaan.

Police clarified that the operation was intelligence-driven and part of the PNP’s intensified effort to apprehend individuals with standing warrants of arrest.

Authorities said the suspect was properly apprised of his rights and is now detained at the City of Naga Police Station pending turnover to the issuing court. /csl

