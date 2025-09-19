Kumong Bol-Anon 22: Gentallan, Sampaga make weight, vow bloodshed

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez-Podot (middle) holds the IBF regional title while Shane Gentallan (rightmost) and Arvin John Sampaga (second from left) poses along with IBF officials during the weigh-in. | CDN photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan, is gunning for a convincing win in front of his home fans in the mainer of Kumong Bol-Anon 22 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Gentallan, one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s brightest prospects, squares off with Arvin John Sampaga of Masbate for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia junior flyweight title in the main event organized by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions on Saturday, September 20, at the Ubujan Covered Court here.

Both fighters rasily made weight during the official weigh-in on Friday. Gentallan tipped the scales at 107.3 pounds, while Sampaga came in at 107.7 pounds for their scheduled 10-round championship clash.

The 24-year-old Gentallan enters the fight brimming with confidence after climbing to No. 11 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia mini flyweight rankings, joining fellow PMI standouts Joseph Sumabong and world title contender Christian Balunan.

“Na dasig gyud ko ani nga fight. Mao ni ang usa sa paagi para mosaka akong rankings kani mga title fights nga naay bakus. Paningkamutan gyud ni nako makuha,” Gentallan said.

But Sampaga is equally determined, warning that he’s ready to spoil Gentallan’s plans.

“Gagawin ko yung best ko para manalo at makuha ko yung championship belt,” Sampaga declared.

Evenly matched

On paper, the two are well-matched. Gentallan holds a 12-1 record with seven knockouts and is riding a five-fight winning streak since his lone defeat to China’s DianXing Zhu in 2023. His last outing was a fourth-round technical knockout of veteran Jonathan Refugio in another “Kumong Bol-Anon” card last June.

Sampaga, meanwhile, sports an 8-2-1 slate with three knockouts but is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Roderick Bautista last December. This bout marks his first appearance of the year.

Gentallan was originally slated for the undercard of the now-canceled Regie Suganob–Jayson Vayson world title eliminator but was elevated to the main event of Kuymong Bol-anon 22 with a belt at stake after Vayson withdrew to take a surprise world title shot against Puerto Rican champion Oscar Collazo in the United States.

Collaboration

To keep the card intact, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez-Podot teamed up with two Cebu-based outfits — Big Yellow Boxing Promotions and Butlig Boxing Gym — to complete the lineup.

“Tulo gyud ta ka boxing gyms nag-collaborate. Big Yellow, PMI and Butlig Boxing. In terms of collaboration, we are always open. Ilahang gipadala nga fighters, exciting kaayo,” said Podot, who is also a lawyer and certified accountant.

He added that moving Gentallan up to 108 pounds for the vacant IBF belt was a strategic decision.

“We decided to move Shane to the 108 lbs for the vacant IBF belt. From there we checked who are the available opponents for Shane and we sent it for the IBF approval.”

Podot also explained that Gentallan and Suganob were originally PMI’s banner boxers. However, after Gentallan’s grueling 12-round battle with Zhu, the team decided to ease the pressure and rebuild him for another run at bigger titles.

“We have to backtrack on how we tried to push Shane. Nakita gyud nato ang gipakita ni Shane ato nga bun-og gyud kaayo niabot gyud ug 12 rounds. So the heart was there. Amo siya gi-reprogram ug gihatagan ug opportunity ug balik. Amo sad gi-hagit ug balik ang Chinese, duwaon nato, pero protektado naman to nga boxer,” Podot said.

Complete fight card

In the co-main event, unbeaten PMI prospect Richard Laspoña (8-0, 5KOs) takes on former world title challenger Robert Paradero (19-11-2, 13KOs) in a 10-round flyweight showdown expected to deliver fireworks. Laspoña weighed in at 112.2 lbs, while Paradero came in at 109.4 lbs.

Big Yellow’s undefeated banner boxer Arlando Senoc (6-0, 5KOs) will battle journeyman Roldan Sasan (8-7-1, 3KOs) for 10 rounds on the undercard.

Also seeing action are PMI fighters Datu Adam, Freshler Utrera, and Jericho Acaylar against Jelo Bacalso, Kasty Flores, and Joseph Lanat, respectively.

Rounding out the Kumong Bol-anon 22 lineup are Butlig Boxing Stable’s Malinao brothers, Jake and Jed, who will square off with Sunny Boy Sinaon and Marvin Zamora.

The fight card offers free admission, with the first bout set to start at 6 p.m.

