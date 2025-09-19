Sugbu Calidad crowned U9 champs at Danao City’s Sidlak Football Cup

The winning under-9 squad of the Sugbu Calidad posing with their coaches. | Contributed photo

DANAO CITY – The young vaunted booters of the Sugbu Calidad Football Club is on another winning roll.

This time, they captured the Under-9 championship of the recently concluded Sidlak Football Cup earlier this week, a week after they ruled two divisions in the 2nd Balamban Football League, adding feather to their caps. However, their path to the title was anything but easy.

Sugbu Calidad opened the eliminations with a thrilling 3–2 win over Barili Wabaks, followed by a hard-fought draw against Bato Spartans.

They regained their stride with back-to-back 3–0 victories over Ateneo de Cebu–White and Lapu-Lapu City to book a place in the knockout rounds. In the quarterfinals, they dispatched Ateneo de Cebu–Blue, 2–0, then edged Legacy FC, 1–0, in a tense semifinal.

The championship match against MFC–Cebu proved to be their toughest challenge, but Sugbu Calidad showed composure and grit to seal the crown with a decisive 1–0 win.

Adding to the significance of the triumph was the fearless play of several U-8 members in Sean Devera, Draco Santarita, Evan Tan Bon Thong, Chassey Cabilao, and goalkeeper Zach Brunidor who stepped up against bigger, older opponents and proved that determination can outweigh size and age.

The club didn’t just win the title, but also bagged several individual awards. Nikola Del Rosario took the Golden Boot, Andrew Chik was named Best Midfielder, Kaizer Tiu earned the Golden Ball, Kenshi Okada won Best Defender, and Zach Brunidor claimed the Golden Gloves award.

Head coach Aljohn Armamento and coach Brient Cabarrubias guided the squad throughout the campaign, instilling not just discipline, but also a winning belief that contributed to their recent string of title-clinching wins.

