Mandaue hit-and-run: Victims’ family, suspect settle amicably

File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The families of both the suspect and the victims in a recent hit-and-run incident in Mandaue City have reached an amicable settlement, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said.

MCPO Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, confirmed that both parties met at the Traffic Enforcement Unit office on Friday afternoon, Sept. 19, accompanied by a legal counsel, and agreed to settle the matter privately.

“Naa ang both parties ug abogado sa ilang aggreement. Nagkasettle ra sila,” said Villaro.

READ: Carcar hit-and-run: Pickup hits motorcycle, causes man’s death

READ: ‘Hit-and-run’: What it is and sanctions erring drivers face

READ: Zero balance billing may exclude violators in road accidents – DOH

The incident occurred at around 3:55 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, along M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City. The Mandaue hit-and-run victims were identified as Leonie Longos, 37, and his wife, Rosal Longos, 39, residents of Barangay Tipolo.

Leonie was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, while Rosal sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

According to the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office, Rosal is a city-paid Clean and Green personnel assigned to clean streets early in the morning. Leonie was merely accompanying his wife at the time of the accident.

The suspect, a 21-year-old college student from Consolacion, surrendered to authorities around 12:30 p.m. on the same day. His mother first went to the police station alone at around 6:00 a.m. and later returned with her son.

Villaro said the suspect, who was driving a pick-up, claimed he did not see the couple due to poor lighting in the area. Out of fear, he fled the scene after the accident.

Because a settlement was reached, police will no longer pursue charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury against the suspect in the Mandaue hit-and-run.

“The decision to file charges depends on the family. Since they have opted not to pursue a case, we will not proceed with filing,” Villaro said. However, she added that in cases where there are no next of kin, the police would be the ones to file charges.

Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) is conducting a three-to-four-day assessment to determine what assistance can be provided to the victim’s family.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP