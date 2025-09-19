Cagayan de Oro rallyists sing for Kara David for her viral birthday wish ‘to come true’

Lawyer Beverly Selim-Musni shares the birthday wish of journalist Kara David. RYAN D. ROSAURO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—Protesters belonging to the groups Promotion of Church People’s Response and Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) sang for journalist Kara David during a rally here on Friday in front of the press freedom monument at the provincial capitol grounds. Rallyists in CDO sing for Kara David’s viral birthday wish

According to UPLM Secretary General Beverly Selim-Musni, the birthday song for David was meant as a goodwill “to make her (birthday) wish come true.”

Musni first led the singing of a birthday song for David before launching into a long litany of corruption practices in the government, reminding about the huge chunks of public funds lost to graft “by a syndicate of contractors, people in the bureaucracy and legislators.”

“We must hold them to account,” Musni said.

David’s wish for her 52nd birthday for “all corrupt (officials) to die” has gone viral online and struck a chord among thousands who are enraged by the corruption exposed by ongoing investigations in the House and Senate on flood control projects.

“Let us act and prevent any more corruption from ruining our country,” Musni said.

“We hope Kara David will no longer have the same wish on her next birthday,” Musni added.

