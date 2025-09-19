CDM and Cebu City LGU Partner to Build a Connected, Accessible SRP

South Road Properties (SRP) is rapidly emerging as Cebu City’s next central business district, envisioned by the local government as a modern, globally competitive urban core that will drive the city’s long-term economic expansion. Over the years, SRP has gained momentum as the new corridor for commerce, lifestyle, and residentials, attracting investors who recognize its potential to ease congestion in the traditional city center. The vision is clear: SRP’s ascent into a vibrant growth hub will define the future of Cebu City.

At the heart of this transformation is City di Mare (CDM), the largest township development in SRP and a joint venture project between Filinvest and the Cebu City LGU. With its prime coastal location and scenic mountain views, CDM represents an inspired vision for a new Cebu City, one that enhances natural assets with large-scale masterplanning to strengthen both lifestyle appeal and market desirability. As the district’s growth anchor and catalyst, CDM is also working closely with Cebu City LGU to boost SRP’s mobility as the bridge between an integrated lifestyle community today and a resilient investment hub for the future.

Artist’s perspective of CDM Pedestrian Bridgeway that will soon connect CDM to IL Corso Filinvest Malls.

Driving Value Through Connectivity

CDM’s core proposition lies in its focus on accessibility, recognizing that ease of movement is one of the most powerful enablers of economic activity. Designed for pedestrian-friendly mobility and nature-centric seaside living, CDM ensures steady human activity that supports stronger demand and sustained property appreciation.

Complementing this urban design are transport programs that expand the township’s reach. CDM operates a free bus service linking IL Corso Filinvest Malls, the retail and Lifestyle destination in CDM, to Bulacao, Talisay, and Guadalupe, drawing in talent, customers, and businesses from neighboring communities. Its support of the DOTR’s Love Bus Libreng Sakay program strategically integrates CDM’s IL Corso into the city’s transport ecosystem, creating consistent foot traffic and reinforcing its position as a central hub within SRP.

The infrastructure projects now underway will further elevate SRP’s investment profile. Planned enhancements to the IL Corso Terminal will deliver a more efficient commuter hub, while the modern LED-lit pedestrian bridgeway is set to become an iconic landmark that seamlessly link IL Corso to the rest of CDM, providing both safe access and a striking visual gateway into the township and drawing more people into the area.

The future integration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) with CDM’s transport network is also poised to secure lasting connectivity for the township. These forward-looking initiatives prime CDM to meet the mobility needs of the growing district while sustaining long-term demand for its businesses and properties.

CDM, a master-planned township along CSCR in South Road Properties, emerging as Cebu’s next business and lifestyle district.

Unlocking Opportunity through Collaboration

Alongside its mobility initiatives, CDM continues to enrich its community by welcoming diverse establishments that add convenience and vibrancy to the district. Upcoming developments include leading dining and drive-thru brands as well as sports and recreational facilities, underscoring its role in shaping SRP into a complete destination for both business and leisure.

The rise of SRP affirms the impact of public-private synergy in shaping new economic districts. Aligning Filinvest’s established expertise in large-scale development with the Cebu City LGU’s vision of a progressive SRP, CDM is setting the stage for the district to attract capital, nurture enterprise, and provide an elevated quality of life.

“As a proud partner of the Cebu City government, CDM is powering the formation of a more connected and accessible South Road Properties,” says Don Ubaldo, Head of Filinvest Townships. “Together, we are creating a vibrant community where businesses can grow and families can thrive while contributing to the area’s full actualization of its potential as a modern economic center.”

CDM presents astute investors with an exciting platform for long-term value creation. With its strong foundation of government partnership, its selection of available commercial lots for sale, and its future-oriented mobility infrastructure, CDM offers a compelling opportunity for investors to participate in Cebu’s next chapter of growth.