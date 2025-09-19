Gasoline prices to rise for 6th straight week, diesel for 5th on Sept. 23

File photo

MANILA, Philippines — There seems to be no letup in fuel price hikes as motorists may have to brace for another round of increases on Sept. 23. This may reach up to P1.20 a liter.

In an advisory, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said gasoline prices might go up by P1 to P1.20 a liter.

Bellas also sees diesel prices jumping by 60 centavos to 80 centavos a liter.

At the Department of Energy (DOE), estimates also showed upward adjustments. Gasoline is tipped to post the biggest hike at more or less 70 centavos per liter.

Diesel and kerosene may also increase by around 35 centavos and 65 centavos, respectively.

If implemented on Sept. 23, the changes will mark the sixth consecutive week of gasoline price hikes, and fifth for diesel.

Both Bells and the DOE cited persistent geopolitical conflict continues to impact global oil prices.

“The intensified attacks by Ukraine on Russia’s ports and refineries have already impacted Russian supplies, and rising concerns of a broader escalation of the tension in the Middle East are also supporting prices,” Bellas said.

