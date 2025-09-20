Home Credit Celebrates 12 Years of Growth: Future Focus: Building Tomorrow Together

Home Credit Philippines marked another milestone with its recent event, Future Focus: Building Tomorrow Together, a meaningful look back at the company’s 12-year journey and an inspiring vision of what lies ahead.

With its message of Future Focus: Building Tomorrow Together, Home Credit reaffirms its role not just as a financing company, but as a partner in helping every Filipino move forward with confidence toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

From serving only 33 customers in a single Megamall branch in 2013, Home Credit has grown into a trusted financial partner for 12.2 million Filipinos, reaching them through more than 18,000 partner stores nationwide.

Home Credit Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Sheila Paul delivers the opening remarks.

In her opening remarks, Home Credit Chief Marketing Officer Sheila Paul expressed gratitude to media partners for sharing the company’s mission and stories. She emphasized Home Credit’s commitment to financial inclusion, offering opportunities to Filipinos who traditionally had little or no access to financial services.

“As a company, we remain committed to providing opportunities that empower people to progress and achieve their goals,” Paul said. She highlighted initiatives such as Wais sa Home, and the “Takbo Para sa Life” run—in partnership with RunRio—which will return in 2026. These efforts promote not only financial literacy but also youth empowerment and wellness through sports.

Paul also underscored Home Credit’s investment in the next generation, citing partnerships with the UST basketball team and sponsorship of UAAP Season 88 with CIGNAL as the official broadcast partner, combining financial literacy advocacy with sports development.

Home Credit Philippines executives with selected members and a coach of the UST Men’s Basketball Team during the partnership launch.

Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Zdenek Jankovsky reflected on how Home Credit has tapped into underserved sectors, such as single mothers seeking to finance productive ventures for their families. “For us, they are invisible no more,” he shared.

Home Credit Philippines Executive Director and Chief Business Development Officer Zdenek Jankovsky delivers his keynote on the company’s growth journey.

He also emphasized Home Credit’s scale and strength in the Philippines: “Home Credit here has grown bigger than in our home market in the Czech Republic.” By 2024, the company posted ₱20 billion in total equity, surpassing other key players that averaged ₱15 billion.

For Chief Sales Officer Puneet Suneja, Home Credit is not just a financial services provider, but a trusted friend. “We’re here for you, helping you grow in life,” he said.

From selling 5,000 phones a day, including ₱10 billion worth of iPhones in 2025, to making 1,400 TVs and 1,100 air conditioners accessible daily, Home Credit helps bring comfort and convenience into Filipino households.

Home Credit Philippines Chief Sales Officer Puneet Suneja speaks on powering everyday progress for Filipino consumers.

The company is also supporting mobility needs, financing e-bikes and motorcycles worth ₱4.5 billion, addressing transportation challenges while enabling income opportunities in the gig economy.

“Home Credit makes everyday comfort and convenience possible,” Suneja added, noting the Philippines’ position as the fifth largest motorcycle market in the world.

When asked about Home Credit’s expansion beyond Metro Manila, Suneja pointed to Cebu and key Visayan cities as strong growth areas.

“Finance and loan is no longer a taboo in the Philippines,” he explained. “Filipinos now see it as an alternative way to leverage their lifestyle. They are more open to using consumer finance brands like Home Credit to live the life they are dreaming of, without breaking their savings.”

With 2.5 million smartphones financed in just 20 months, Home Credit continues to bridge the digital divide nationwide. For Filipinos, access to smartphones opens doors to education, work, banking, and e-commerce.

Looking ahead, Suneja said Home Credit will continue to link technology with opportunity: “At Home Credit, we believe that if you are healthy physically, mentally, and emotionally, you will also be financially literate.”

The company is set to expand its Takbo Para Sa Life campaign and strengthen its financial literacy programs for the youth, ensuring that wellness and financial empowerment go hand in hand.

Closing the program, Janelle Jacinto, Home Credit’s Head of Brand and Communications, reflected on the company’s transformation from a market disruptor in 2013 to a market leader in 2025.

“No matter the challenges ahead, we are determined to give Filipinos the best financial ally they deserve,” Jacinto said.

Home Credit Philippines Head of Branded Corporate Communications Janelle Jacinto shares the company’s milestones over 12 years of empowering Filipinos.

