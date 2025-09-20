Sotto OKs Hernandez’s 12-hour leave for evidence collection

Senate President Vicente `Tito’ Sotto.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has approved the request of Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo “Ping” Lacson to grant Engr. Brice Hernandez a 12-hour leave today, September 20.

The temporary leave will allow Hernandez to obtain documents and evidence that could support the committee’s ongoing investigation.

READ: DPWH releases dismissal order for Brice Hernandez, two others

Hernandez, who is currently detained in the Senate, will remain under the escort and custody of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms at all times and will be returned to the Senate on the same day.

Any evidence gathered may also be shared with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, the Office of the Ombudsman, and/or the Department of Justice to ensure proper legislative measures, address corruption, and strengthen accountability among public officials.

ALSO READ: Brice Hernandez returns to Senate custody from Pasay jail – Sotto

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP