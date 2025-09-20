Cendaña to rallyists: Asking Marcos to resign benefits VP Sara

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendana. | Photo from Akbayan Perci Cendana Facebook page.

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña has urged critics of the government to be vigilant of an allegedly “self-serving” political positioning by Duterte supporters who seek President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ouster through the massive rallies on September 21.

In an online interview on Friday, Cendaña said that people have to read and realize that the call of Duterte supporters to unseat Marcos will only benefit a member of the said family, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Two huge rallies will be held on September 21 by different progressive groups to protest the massive corruption in infrastructure projects, but several observers have already raised concerns about these movements being “hijacked” by Duterte supporters.

“We need to read between the lines regarding the Duterte group’s call, which has been trying to ride our protest movements this coming Sunday, and with the call for President Marcos’ resignation, who will benefit from these ouster calls?” Cendaña asked in Filipino.

“‘Their vice president will be the president. So let us be careful of such groups whose political calls are self-serving, aside from hijacking the anger of the people that we want to express this coming Sunday,” he added.

`Call to end corruption’

According to Cendaña, it is clear to different groups that their call is about holding accountable those behind anomalous infrastructure projects, particularly substandard or non-existent flood control projects.

“The numerous groups are clearly united in their call — because it is not only Akbayan that would come out, we also have a big coalition of groups for Sunday like Tindig Pilipinas and religious organizations — what we want is to end corruption and hold accountable people responsible for this mess, whether they are in Congress, the Senate, the executive, or even in higher positions,” he said.

“But the bottom line is, our call is to end corruption,” he added.

The first rally on Sunday, September 21, will be held at Luneta Park in Manila, and several of the participants are expected to converge at the People Power Monument in Quezon City later in the day.

Recently, organizers of both rallies have clarified that their protest movements are not calling for the return of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the overthrow of the Marcos administration — two points that Duterte supporters are pushing for.

Last Monday, Fr. Albert Delvo from the Manila Archdiocesan Parochial Schools Association said this after being asked if supporters of Duterte are welcome to join the rally in Luneta Park in Manila amid reports that they will also call for Duterte’s return to the country.

Resignation

On Thursday, lawmakers from the House’s Makabayan bloc believe that while Marcos should be included as among those criticized during the September 21 rallies, they are not seeking his resignation.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio said that he does not understand why people would ask that protests spare Marcos, especially since rallies fall on September 21.

September 21, 2025 marks the 53rd anniversary of the martial law declaration of the President’s father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

However, Tinio clarified that they would not call for Marcos’ resignation, as there is no material evidence pointing to his involvement in the infrastructure and flood control issues.

Protest movements have emerged in response to revelations about an alleged massive corruption scheme in infrastructure programs, particularly in flood control.

The spotlight on flood control projects came after Marcos’ speech at his fourth State of the Nation Address, where he condemned government officials and firms who allegedly earned kickbacks at the expense of people suffering from heavy flooding even during mild rain showers.

Marcos said these officials and contractors should be ashamed of themselves.

Flood control projects

Marcos’ strong-worded warning was a result of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s claims that half of the country’s almost P2 trillion funds from 2011 for flood control may have been lost already.

Eventually, Marcos inspected various flood control projects that were labeled as completed, only to find out later that they were either substandard or completely non-existent.

The flood control scandal has also affected the Congress’ leadership. Last September 8, former Senate President Francis Escudero was replaced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, after Escudero was criticized for receiving a P30 million campaign donation in 2022 from a contractor whose firm had secured numerous government infrastructure projects.

In the House, former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez relinquished his post on Wednesday to allow an independent commission to probe his alleged involvement.

Romualdez has not been connected to any of the top companies doing the flood control projects, but he was one of the lawmakers named by contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, who were allegedly receiving kickbacks from the projects.

Romualdez called out the Discaya couple’s claims, calling them “false, malicious, and nothing more than name-dropping.”

