DepEd wants unfinished school building projects in PH identified

A number of classrooms in Cebu province are still not repaired even if the typhoon that destroyed them happened in 2021 —PHOTO FROM THE ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered reporting on uncompleted school buildings and to determine all possible irregularities surrounding these projects, which may lead to possible “corrective action” against involved erring officials.

Aurelio Paulo Bartolome, DepEd assistant secretary for human resource and organizational development and education facilities division, instructed all of DepEd’s regional and division engineers to submit their reports on the uncompleted school buildings.

“In light of recent reports on ‘ghost’ or uncompleted school buildings, the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Office reminds all field offices of their responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in school infrastructure projects,” Bartolome said in a memorandum dated Sept. 12, but was only made public on Friday.

Under the memorandum, the agency instructed all of its regional and division offices to identify any irregularities that may have contributed to the prolonged stoppage of projects, incomplete delivery, or structural defects.

The DepEd also instructed all its offices to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) if applicable.

School buildings

In the current structure, the funding for the construction of school buildings, which will house more classrooms to accommodate more students, will be sourced from the DepEd and will be implemented by the DPWH.

However, this setup was criticized by senators for its “almost double cost” of classroom constructions under the DPWH, comparing it to the much cheaper classrooms built by non-government organizations (NGOs) and local government units (LGUs).

As a result of this, Senator Bam Aquino, chair of the Senate basic education committee, has filed a bill that will authorize NGOs and LGUs to build classrooms, but the funding and all other support must come from the national government.

The memorandum from Bartolome came amid controversies hounding all ghost and substandard government-funded infrastructure projects, mostly flood control projects.

“The consolidated reports shall be used by the [DepEd] Central Office to pursue corrective action, demand accountability and ensure learners receive safe and functional classrooms,” the memorandum also stated.

