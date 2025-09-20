‘Nando’ intensifies into severe tropical storm as it moves over PH Sea

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA – “Nando” has intensified into a severe tropical storm and is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon as it approaches landmass.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Nando was located 780 km. east of Casiguran, Auora, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, and moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over Northern Luzon within the day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

On the forecast track, the center of Nando may pass close or may make landfall over Batanes or the Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon or evening. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning or noon.

PAGASA said Nando will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea. It may reach typhoon category within the next 12 hours and super typhoon by Monday before its close approach to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, the trough of Nando will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon.

The same weather conditions are expected over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Pangasinan, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas; while its northern section will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

