Palace declares half-day work in gov’t offices on Sept. 22

Families will have more time to bond on Monday, September 22, which is a Family Day after Malacañang ordered a half-day work on all government offices.

MANILA – Malacañang has shortened the work hours in state offices and departments on Monday to allow government employees to participate in the annual observance of the 33rd Family Week and the “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.

Work in government offices under the Executive branch will be suspended starting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to Memorandum Circular (MC) 96, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Friday.

However, government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, or other vital functions will continue operations and provide necessary services.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” MC 96 read.

The suspension of work in other branches of government, independent commissions or bodies, and private sector are encouraged “to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 33rd National Family Week.”

MC 96, a copy of which was posted on the Presidential Communications Office’s official website on Friday night, takes effect “immediately.”

The nation annually observes National Family Week during the last week of September, in accordance with Proclamation 60 issued in 1992, which declares this period as a time to celebrate and strengthen the Filipino family.

Complementing the week-long celebration is the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day, observed every fourth Monday of September, as declared by Proclamation 326 issued in 2012.

The Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day emphasizes the importance of families sharing meals together, reinforcing the Filipino tradition of mealtime as a vital opportunity for connection and communication.

The week-long commemoration aims to promote unity, solidarity, and the stability of the Filipino family, recognized as the fundamental unit of society.

Leading the national observance is the National Committee on the Filipino Family, the body mandated to uphold and promote the family as the cornerstone of the nation’s development and well-being.

The observance underscores the critical role that Filipino families play in nation-building, especially in shaping values and nurturing future generations hence the need for a half-day work load on Monday. (PNA)

