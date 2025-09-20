Building champions: Hans Sy’s vision powers PH ice sports

For more than three decades, SM has championed sports development by investing in accessible facilities and programs that help Filipinos get into the game and progress their skills. The journey began with SM Prime Executive Committee Chairman Mr. Hans T. Sy’s early foresight in September 1992, setting a long-term vision to make world-class sports development, training and overall experiences part of everyday mall life.

For those interested, the SM Skating Academy is now accepting enrollees. For more information and registration, email [email protected].

At the heart of this effort is the SM Skating Academy, the premier program designed to nurture the ice skating skills of individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels. From taking your first glide at the Learn to Skate program to advancing into Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, or Speed Skating, the Academy serves as every skater’s roadmap to becoming a champion on the ice.

SM’s commitment to sports development is already evident in the journeys of Filipino athletes who have made their mark on the international stage. Michael Martinez, the first Filipino and Southeast Asian figure skater to qualify for the Winter Olympics, now shares his expertise as a full-time coach at SM Skating. Rising talents like Skye Chua, who will compete in the 2025 Winter University Games, and Cathryn Limketkai, who placed in the Top 10 of the Women’s Singles Short Program at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, highlight the growing potential of local athletes.

Meanwhile, Hans Matthew Buemio, the first homegrown Filipino skater to qualify for and compete in the ISU Junior World Cup Series in short track speed skating, represents the success of grassroots training. Beyond figure skating, the Philippine Women’s Ice Hockey Team also recently brought pride to the country by emerging as champions at the 2025 IIHF Women’s Asia Cup in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

Beyond the ice, SM is building vibrant sports ecosystems through SM Game Park and SM Bowling, hubs that nurture talent and community participation across Billiards, Bowling, Table Tennis, and Archery. Complementing these are permanent Pickleball courts now open across various SM malls, giving more people more spaces to get moving, compete, and connect.

“Building our malls has always gone hand-in-hand with planning how our spaces can serve as platforms for growth—including sports. By creating venues like SM Skating, we give young athletes the opportunity to train, build discipline, and prepare themselves for global representation. Here, kids, parents, first-timers, and pros alike can start, stay, and succeed in sport,” said Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the SM Prime Executive Committee.

