Bam Aquino: Additional P3B needed to combat child malnutrition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senator Bam Aquino is seeking an additional allocation of P3 billion in the 2026 budget to combat child malnutrition in the country, a small amount compared to trillions lost to corruption.

If approved, the Department of Education’s (DepEd’s) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) allocation of P11.77 billion in 2025 will be increased to P14 billion in 2026 to cover over 15 million Filipino children from Kindergarten to Grade 6.

Aquino said the ‘modest amount’ will allow the DepEd to expand its feeding program and cover more ‘at-risk’ children.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing on Thursday, September 18, Aquino mention that an extra P3 billion allocation is all that is needed to extend DepEd’s feeding program from 120 to 150 days and cover three million severely wasted (malnourished) and wasted (undernourished) Filipino children.

“Napag-usapan namin nitong Huwebes sa hearing… para sa Nutrition Program, P3 bilyon lang ang kailangan para madagdagan ang feeding program para sa 3 milyong severely wasted na bata,” he said.

Aquino, the chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, said that the amount that he is seeking “is a small price to pay compared to the trillions of pesos lost to corruption.”

“Ilagay natin sa konteksto. Para madagdagan ang feeding program para sa 3 milyong severely wasted at wasted na bata, mula 120 hanggang 150 days, P3 bilyon lang ang kailangan. Sa totoo lang, kulang pa nga ‘yan, at trilyon, posibleng trilyon na ang ninanakaw sa atin,” he said.

Malnutrition, according to Aquino, poses a significant threat to the future of Filipino children and the entire nation, thus the need to properly address this issue is a matter of prioritizing the welfare of the youth.

Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) show that one in every four Filipino children under five years old suffers from stunting, a condition with lifelong consequences on their ability to learn and succeed.

In the last 20 years or from 2000 to 2020, around 26.7% of the Filipino children were said to have suffered from stunning, which experts say is a result of chronic malnutrition that impairs not only physical growth but also cognitive development, health, and productivity.

Wanting to address the matter, Aquino authored “Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act” seven years ago. He, however said, its implementation remains limited due to lack of funding.

