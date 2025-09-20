Pagpadayon sa Pag-sidlak ang Danao: Karansa 2025

The much-anticipated Karansa Festival is fast approaching. Now in its 45th year, the festival returns bigger and more exciting than ever, with a month-long celebration of culture, faith, and community spirit.

During a press conference held on September 19, 2025, at Minebea Mitsumi, officials revealed the highlights of this year’s festivities, centered around the theme: “Danawanons—Lifted by faith, Driven by Service, Blessed with Growth.”

The event was attended by key leaders, including:

Hon. Ramon “Nito” D. Durano III, Danao City Mayor

Hon. Carmen Remedios “Ivy” H. Durano-Meca, Danao City Vice Mayor

Tatsuya Mori, Minebea Mitsumi VisMin President

Cesar Augusto, Minebea Mitsumi VisMin Vice President

Rev. Fr. Wendell Balbuena, from the Cebu Archdiocese

Rev. Fr. Lyndon Ruiz, Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish (STVP) Team Moderator

PJ Balasabas, STVP- Danao official

Carlo Lleva Matugas, STVP- Danao official

A Historic Pontifical Mass

This year’s fiesta will be exceptionally significant due to the visit of John Brown, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines. He will preside over the Pontifical Mass, a first for the city. Church officials expressed deep gratitude for his visit, noting that it highlights Danao City’s potential to become a new diocese.

“This is the first time that the Papal Nuncio will attend the festival,” Balasabas stated. Reflecting how great of an honor to have the Papal Nuncio to visit Danao emphasizing that it is seen as a sign of the strong collaboration between the Church and the city government. “If you wish to look for any perfect example of how the Church and the state collaborate, then you just look at Danao City,” Balasabas said.

Karansa Festival 2025: Bigger and Better

Vice Mayor Carmen “Ivy” H. Durano-Meca announced that the provincial government donated P3 million for the festivities. The Karansa Festival is a highlight of the celebrations, and this year features an expanded competition with significant cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive P300,000, while the festival itself will award a separate P100,000 prize.

The vice mayor also explained that the festival’s unique dance steps—the “kiay” (swaying), “kuro” (shaking), “karak” (swaying and shaking), and “karahay” (jiggling)—are inspired by the traditional hand-made pottery of Danao. These movements are not just for show; they symbolize the “resilience, unity, and gratitude” of the community.

A Lasting Economic Partnership

The press conference also highlighted the strong partnership between the city and its private sector partners. Tatsuya Mori, President of Minebea Mitsumi VisMin, expressed his gratitude for the city’s support.

“Danao LGU has been very supportive, very flexible, and very reactive whenever we have some issues,” Mori said. This relationship has allowed the company to thrive for over 35 years in Danao, with plans for continued expansion. Cesar Augusto, the company’s vice president, echoed this, adding that the city’s “conducive to business” environment is a testament to the leadership of Mayor Durano.

“Without the support of the local government, it’s difficult to really progress,” Augusto stated. He noted that the company has operated at 100% capacity “without disruption” because of the leadership of the city’s government.

Witness the Celebration of Faith, Service, and Growth

This year, the people of Danao have every reason to be proud and excited. The visit of the Apostolic Nuncio, the strong support from the business community, and the vibrant Karansa Festival all come together to showcase a city that is not only thriving but also deeply connected by faith and unity.

As Mayor Durano’s “Smiling City Hall” campaign suggests, Danao City is a place where positivity and community spirit shine. This weekend, that spirit will be on full display.

Don’t miss this historic celebration. Join the Danao community and witness the 45th Karansa Festival this Sunday, September 21, 2025. Experience the unique dance, the rich culture, and the powerful faith that make Danao a truly special city, a community of “Danawanons—Lifted by faith, Driven by Service, Blessed with Growth.”