2 men nabbed for blackmailing Lapu barangay captain Jasmine Chan

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Two men were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday for trying to blackmail the city’s ABC President and Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan.

The two Lapu blackmail suspects were collared during an entrapment operation on Thursday. Authorities say they have already undergone an inquest proceeding on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Regina and alias Jon, both 29 years old and residents of Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

READ: ‘Sextortion’ in Naga: Man nabbed for trying to blackmail girl, 14

READ: Radio commentator nabbed for extortion in Cebu City

READ: Man nabbed in Laguna hotel for threatening to leak lover’s sex videos

The two allegedly asked Chan P2 million so that they would not post online some information, photos, or videos they claim could ruin the political career of the ABC president.

On Thursday, at around 1:27 a.m., the entrapment operation was initiated inside the Basak Barangay Hall.

During the operation, authorities recovered from the two Lapu blackmail suspects their cellular phones. Also accounted for were bundles of boodle money made to appear as P2 million, consisting of 10 genuine P1,000 peso bills and 15 genuine P500 peso bills.

“Kung dili sila tagaan ug P2 million is ipagawas nila kadtong mga video ug photos. Mao to atong gitan-aw unta, mas nindot maka-istorya ang mga suspek kung unsa gyud ang ilang gigunitan or tinuod ba gyud nga duna silay photos and videos against kap Daday,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said.

The suspects admitted that they know the victim, but refused to give more details as to how they know the Barangay Captain.

“I think paabot nalang gyud mi sa court if unsa gani ang decision, if unsa ilang proof kay wala ko’y laing ma-comment bitaw,” alias Regina said.

“We’re not really sure sa kuan, pero yun, we’ll see it today pa gyud kay this is the first time nga nakagawas mi sa detention. So we’ll see what will happen next,” alias Jon said.

The Lapu blackmail suspects will face charges for robbery extortion in relation to cybercrime, and grave threats.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP