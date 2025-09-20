PBBM orders P60-B PhilHealth fund return for service expansion

HOSPITAL VISIT. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visits Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila on Saturday (Sept. 20, 2025) to assess the implementation of the government’s Zero Balance Billing policy. (Photo from Malacañang Press Corps Pool)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday announced the return of the P60 billion in excess funds to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), after its previous transfer to the national treasury, to support the state health insurer’s expansion.

Marcos made the PhilHealth fund return pronouncement during his visit to Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila.

“Kahit na anong paliwanag na ibigay namin, kahit na anong ipakita natin na dumadami ang serbisyo na kino-cover ng PhilHealth, may pangamba pa rin ang tao na baka mabawasan ang mga services. Dinadagdagan na natin (No matter what explanation we give, no matter what we show to prove that the services covered by PhilHealth are increasing, people still worry that the services might be reduced. Actually, we are increasing them),” he said.

“’Yung PHP60 billion na iyan ibabalik na natin sa PhilHealth. Hindi lamang para sa pangamba ng tao kung hindi dahil gagamitin na natin yan para palawakin pa ang services ng PhilHealth (That P60 billion will be returned to PhilHealth, not just to ease people’s worries, but because we will use it to further expand PhilHealth’s services),” Marcos justified the PhilHealth fund return.

The Supreme Court (SC) issued a temporary restraining order in October last year against the further transfer of PhilHealth funds to the national treasury following several petitions.

However, P60 billion in unutilized funds were already transferred at the time of the filing, with only P29.9 billion remaining with PhilHealth.

In April this year, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the move to redirect PhilHealth’s excess funds is “legal, moral and economically sound,” noting that not a single centavo from its members’ contributions was touched.

Recto also said around 78 percent of PhilHealth’s P60-billion remittance was used to finance critical health projects.

Better healthcare services

Marcos conducted a visit to the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital to evaluate the implementation of the government’s Zero Balance Billing policy, which eliminates out-of-pocket expenses for PhilHealth members receiving medical services in public hospitals.

During the visit, he inspected the hospital’s facilities and met with frontline healthcare workers and patients.

The President said the government is committed to making healthcare services more accessible to Filipinos by removing barriers to essential services.

“And what more can you ask of our healthcare workers more than that? And you are continuing to save lives. You are continuing to give hope to our people, to our families. And that is the most important thing that we can do, to give hope,” he said.

“So again, we have to congratulate all our health workers, because we know that you are all very hardworking, and we know how dedicated you are,” Marcos added. (PNA)

