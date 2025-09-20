Cebu City drug den raid: 4 arrested, over P99K shabu seized

The four suspects arresrted in a drug den raid in in Sitio Avocado, Barangay Mambaling, on Friday afternoon, September 19. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics operatives dismantled a drug den and arrested four individuals, including a former plea bargainer, in Sitio Avocado, Barangay Mambaling, on Friday afternoon, September 19, after receiving information from a confidential informant and conducting a week-long case buildup.

Authorities identified the alleged den maintainer as alias “Eric,” a 45-year-old resident of the same barangay.

Records showed that Eric had been previously arrested for illegal drugs in 2019 but was able to enter a plea bargain agreement.

Also caught during the buy-bust were alias “Ate,” 34, identified as the drug den’s employee, along with two visitors; alias “Emely,” 49, from Mambaling, and alias “Ricardo,” 50, from Buhisan. All four suspects are jobless.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, in coordination with operatives of the Mambaling Police Station, conducted the sting at around 2:40 p.m. and seized four packs of suspected shabu weighing about 14.6 grams, with an estimated value of P99,280.

Also recovered during the operation were the buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel Plaza said Eric was capable of disposing around 15 grams of shabu per week, which sustained his illicit operations until authorities intervened.

The seized evidence had been turned over to the PDEA-7 laboratory, while the suspects remain detained at the agency’s detention facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City awaiting appropriate charges to be filed against them.

Under the law, maintaining a drug den is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million.

Visiting a drug den, on the other hand, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.

