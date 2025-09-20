Talisay draw first blood over Minglanilla in Rhea Gullas Cup Finals

Talisay Aksyon Agad players and coaching staff huddle up after beating Minglanilla. | Rhea Gullas Cup photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Talisay Aksyon Agad seized the opener of their best-of-three championship series in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament, edging archrival and defending champions, Abante Minglanilla, 64-60, on Friday night, September 19, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

The win moved the Talisaynons within one victory of avenging last year’s finals loss to Minglanilla. But they had to battle through seven lead changes before escaping late in Game 1.

Minglanilla appeared in control early, racing to a 31-18 advantage. Talisay regrouped after halftime, swinging the momentum and building its biggest lead at 47-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

Minglanilla mounted a final push in the last period but ran out of steam in the closing minutes.

Kristian Henry Alejandrino led Talisay with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kelaiah Josham Tapic added eight points, while John Niño Batiloy chipped in seven points and seven boards.

For Minglanilla, Benedick Alforque finished with a game-high 18 points. Kurt Denver Erediano registered a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds as they aim to force a rubber match on Sunday, September 21, at their home court in the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Talisay dominated the hustle categories, outscoring Minglanilla 16-2 in second-chance points, 19-10 on the break, and 11-5 in points off turnovers.

