Cebu City construction worker nabbed for selling undocumented firearm

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 20,2025 - 05:10 PM

The 51-year-old construction worker who was arrested in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Friday night, September 19, after selling undocumented firearms. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old construction worker was arrested in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Friday night, September 19, after police operatives caught him in the act of selling a firearm during a roving anti-criminality operation.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Saturday, September 20, Police Staff Sergeant Gerby E. Maloloy-on, the case investigator, said their team was conducting Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) when they noticed what appeared to be an ongoing illegal transaction around 10:50 p.m. in Sitio Laurente.

Sensing it was drug-related, officers positioned themselves in the area. When one of their operatives posed as a buyer, it was later determined that the suspect was offering a firearm.

“Pag abot namo sa exact location, na-notice namo nga duna’y ongoing transaction. We believe nga illegal drugs to siya nga transaction. By the time nga nag disguise amoang kauban nga kunuhay mupalit, diha na na-determine nga namaligya diay siya og armas. Mao to nga nag-disguise mi nga mupalit, unya pag dayon nga niyang tunol sa armas, diritso namong gidakop, nagpaila mi nga pulis,” he said.

The suspect, identified as Romeo Balbidas Patangan, also known as “Meo,” a resident of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, was found in possession of a .22 snub-nose caliber revolver without a serial number, loaded with one live round.

The firearm has since been marked and secured as evidence.

Patangan remains detained at the Waterfront Police Station custodial facility pending the filing of charges for violating Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities added that the arrest was carried out under intensified police operations, in line with Oplan Bulabog, aimed at curbing illegal activities across Cebu City. /csl

