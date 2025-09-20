Vayson, Collazo make weight for WBO world title clash

Oscar Collazo (left) and Jayson Vayson (right) pose for the camera after making weight for their world title fight in the United States. | Oscar Collazo’s Instagram photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines – The world title showdown between Filipino challenger Jayson “Striker” Vayson and the reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo are all set after their successful weigh-in on Friday, September 19 (Sept. 20, Manila Time).

Vayson and Collazo will battle for the world title tomorrow, September 20 (Sept. 21, Manila Time) at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

The 27-year-old Vayson, tipped the scales at 104.4 pounds, while the champion was slightly heavier at 104.6 lbs.

Vayson stole the spotlight last month after he was announced to challenge Collazo despite fighting one weight class above. He surprised everyone, including his erstwhile opponent, Boholano WBO global light flyweight champion Regie Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable who he was scheduled to fight on the same date for a world title eliminator.

Instead, Vayson moved down to the minimumweight division and was instantly ranked in the world to formally forge his world title fight with Collazo.

Vayson has a decent, 14-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts, and has won four of his last fight. He bagged the WBO Asia Pacific light flyweight and the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) flyweight titles in the process.

Meanwhile, Collazo, became a world champion after unseating, Filipino Melvin Jerusalem in 2023 by stoppage. /csl

