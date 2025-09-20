CSC: Gov’t workers may take part in Sept. 21 anti-corruption rallies

INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Government workers may take part in the upcoming Sept. 21 anti-corruption rallies but must “observe limitations so as to not give a bad image,” according to the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“Our friends in the government, like an ordinary citizen of our country, have rights to participate in those kinds of protest-actions,” CSC Assistant Commissioner Ariel Ronquillo said in an interview with dzRH on Saturday.

“However, because they are in the government, there should be things they aren’t allowed to do that will give a bad image to the government,” he stressed. “If you are in the government, you carry the image of the government wherever you go.”

The CSC assistant commissioner noted that, if they violate laws during the protests, government employees may face an administrative case for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“You should not be involved in whatever situation in which you will hurt another person, violate laws or step on the dignity of another person,” Ronquillo added.

“The exercise of our rights, that has a limit. If we violate laws or break things, that’s not good behavior expected of someone working in the government,” he added.

Protestors will take to the streets on Sunday to both condemn alleged anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects as well as to mark the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law by then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Two major rallies are expected on Sept. 21: the Baha Sa Luneta rally at the Rizal Park in Manila at 9 a.m.; and the Trillion Peso March along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue and the People Power Monument in Quezon City at 2 p.m.

The demonstrations are part of a series of protest-actions amid investigations by the House, the Senate and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

