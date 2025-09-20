PNP to deploy over 50,000 cops nationwide for Sept. 21 protests 

PNP Acting Chief, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. | Photo courtesy of PNP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to deploy more than 50,000 personnel nationwide to secure protest actions scheduled on Sunday, September 21.

The large-scale mobilization, announced on Friday, September 19, comes as authorities brace for nationwide rallies coinciding with the commemoration of Martial Law.

The PNP said the deployment is aimed at ensuring public safety while allowing demonstrators to exercise their right to peaceful assembly.

READ: Anti-corruption rally set on Martial Law anniversary in Cebu City

PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said their forces have been trained and positioned to maintain order without compromising the people’s freedom of expression.

“Habang nirerespeto namin ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino na maipahayag ang kanilang saloobin ng mapayapa, ang pangunahing tungkulin namin ay protektahan ang buhay at ari-arian,” Nartatez said.

The deployment plan includes nearly 10,000 personnel in fixed visibility posts, 17,000 in mobile patrols, 3,000 assigned to traffic assistance, 9,000 manning checkpoints and border control areas, 6,000 on standby for crowd management, 4,500 in the Rapid Special Security Force, and more than 400 drone operators.

PNP Spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf T. Tuaño said the presence of uniformed personnel will be felt across the country, similar to previous demonstrations.

He assured that officers will observe maximum tolerance in dealing with protestors.

Authorities also urged rally organizers and participants to remain peaceful and law-abiding, and advised the public to heed traffic advisories and police instructions during the protests.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP