Regie Suganob to headline ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 23’ in November

Regie Suganob | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — World-rated junior flyweight contender Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob will make his first — and possibly his only — appearance in 2025 after PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions announced he will headline Kumong Bol-Anon 23 on November 15 here.

PMI Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot confirmed Suganob’s main-event billing during Friday’s press conference for Kumong Bol-Anon 23.

Podot said he has been in communication with World Boxing Organization (WBO) president Gustavo Olivieri, who has been giving them guidance on how to maintain Suganob’s No. 2 ranking at light flyweight and possibly regain the No. 1 spot he once held.

According to Podot, Suganob’s camp has already narrowed down to five possible opponents for November 15.

“Right now we’re trimming the list to five fighters for Regie Suganob. There are three Mexicans, one Venezuelan, and one South African, all world-rated in the four major governing bodies,” Podot said.

He explained that the WBO has not yet mandated a title fight for Suganob but noted the importance of keeping him active against ranked opponents.

“The WBO president advised that Regie should at least face a WBO Asian belt holder or a rated boxer. That’s the path we’re following,” Podot added.

Suganob’s opponent for Kumong Bol-Anon 23 will be announced soon, once negotiations on purse and other terms are finalized. Podot also thanked Olivieri for his support and cited an example the latter gave them of a boxer who successfully navigated a similar path.

“We’re grateful for the guidance the WBO has given us. We’re not closing the door on a title bout, and we’re looking at Regie defending his WBO Global title. If things fall into place in November, there’s a good chance the world title fight could happen as early as February,” Podot said.

Suganob was originally scheduled for an IBF world title eliminator on September 20 against Jayson Vayson, but Vayson withdrew to accept a world title shot against reigning WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico. Vayson opted to move down in weight for the unexpected opportunity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP