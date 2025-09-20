Flash floods hit Maguindanao hospital; over 250 patients evacuated

Maguindanao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management personnel haul patients out of the Buluan District Hospital in Buluan town due to floods on Thursday night and Friday morning. They were transferred to the provincial capitol building, also in Buluan town. — Photo from Maguindanao del Sur PDDRMO

COTABATO CITY — Over 200 patients confined at Buluan District Hospital in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur were evacuated to another building after flash floods hit the hospital on Thursday night (September 18) and Friday (September 19), officials said Saturday.

Vice Mayor Jazzer King Mangudadatu said a total of 254 patients, including children and those who could hardly walk, were transferred by personnel from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) at about 9 p.m. to the Maguindanao provincial government capitol building, also in Buluan town.

Heavy downpour the past two days in Maguindanao del Sur triggered floods that slowly entered several hospital wards, forcing hospital authorities to call for help from PDRRMO.

“This is the first time in the last 50 years that Buluan District Hospital was flooded,” Mangudadatu said in a statement.

Rubberized boats and patient transport vehicles were used to transfer the patients, mostly senior citizens.

Communities surrounding the hospital were also flooded, sending them to higher grounds.

At least 10,000 families in Buluan, the Maguindanao del Sur capital, have been affected by the floods.

Vice Mayor Jazzer King Mangudadatu (right) of Buluan, Maguindanao inspect patients housed at the provincial capitol building after the Buluan District Hospital was flooded on Thursday and Friday. — Photo courtesy of the Maguindanao del Sur PDRRMO

Mangudadatu blamed an ongoing construction work on a nearby bridge as the reason the hospital, the police station and fire station are now underwater.

He explained that the construction company “shut down the drainage canals in the town proper and partly closed the Buluan river,” causing the water to flood residential areas and the hospital.

In Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, vast tracts of land were inundated due to the southwest monsoon and Tropical Depression Mirasol affecting parts of Mindanao.

Anwar Mukalam, Pagalungan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer, said about 11,000 families were affected when Pagalungan’s 12 villages were submerged by water since Thursday, Sept. 18.

Mukalam said the Pulangi river overflowed due to heavy down pour in Bukidnon and North Cotabato situated east of Maguindanao del Sur.

