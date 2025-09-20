Bohol drug bust: High-value suspect nabbed in Calape, P3.5M shabu seized

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police In Bohol seized over P3.5 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a high-value individual during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro, Calape, Bohol, early Saturday, September 20.

The suspect, identified as alias “Borgy,” 40, jobless, and a resident of Sitio Masang, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Calape, was caught at around 5:46 a.m.

During the operation, agents confiscated about 520 grams of suspected shabu valued at P3,536,000 from the suspect.

Also seized were a caliber .45 pistol with three live rounds, a cellphone, buy-bust money, a sling bag, and a motorcycle allegedly used to transport the drugs.

The operation was carried out by the Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), together with the Calape Municipal Police Station and the Regional Intelligence Division 7, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Police said the arrest of Borgy is considered a major blow to the illegal drug trade in the province, given his classification as a high-value target.

He remains in police custody pending the filing of charges for selling and possessing illegal drugs. /csl

