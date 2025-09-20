Balunan ready for world title clash with Taduran

Christian Balunan | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano contender Christian “Punchtian” Balunan is determined to make the most of his rare shot at a world title when he challenges fellow Filipino and reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran on October 26 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Balunan expressed his gratitude for what he called a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

“I’m very happy because I’ve dreamed of this opportunity since I was young. I want to fulfill my father’s dream of seeing me fight for a world championship,” said Balunan. “Now that it’s here, I’ll give my very best to win. I know how many boxers dream of this chance, and very few ever earn it.”

Balunan, unbeaten in 12 fights with seven knockouts, will lean on his height and reach advantage over Taduran. He said he has studied the champion’s aggressive, brawling style and believes he has identified weaknesses he can exploit on fight night.

“My advantage over him is my height and reach. But it’s all about how a boxer adjusts in the ring during the fight because he’s also prepared,” said Balunan, who has been in training for five months.

Lone mandatory challenger

The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 3 in the IBF minimumweight division and is the lone mandatory challenger for Taduran’s belt, with the top two spots vacant. Earlier this year, Balunan was slated to fight former world champion Vic Saludar in a title eliminator, but the bout was scrapped.

Fighting out of Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, the 5-foot-6 Balunan stands two inches taller than the 5-foot-4 Taduran. He has also been sparring with top-tier fighters at Omega Boxing Gym, ZIP Sanman, and Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Cebu to prepare for his biggest fight yet.

Asked if he can beat Taduran, Balunan replied with quiet confidence but acknowledged the champion’s experience. Taduran, who has a record of 18 wins (13 KOs), four losses, and one draw, dethroned and forced into early retirement Japan’s Ginjiro Shigeoka last May. Shigeoka is still recovering from a severe brain injury sustained in that rematch.

“Kaya kaayo nako kay gipangandaman gyud ni nako. Akong advantage niya ako gyud reach ug unsaon nako ug distance niya kay pressure fighter man si Taduran. Ang pag-adjust na lang gyud na sulod sa ring. Ako na na figure out iyahang style ug sige pud ko ug tan-aw sa iyahang mga duwa sauna pa,” Balunan said.

(I can win this. My advantage is my reach and no matter how I keep my distance, Taduran is a pressure fighter. All that I needed to do is to adjust when inside the ring. I already managed to figure out his style and I have been watching his previous games.)

With the fight just weeks away, Balunan insists he is leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of his dream to become a world champion.

