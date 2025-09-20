Marcos calls for peaceful Sept. 21 rallies, warns vs destabilizers

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at Malacanang Palace in Manila on August 11, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has called on Filipinos who will join major protests against corruption on Sunday, September 21, to be vigilant, saying that their legitimate goals may be used by people who only want to destabilize the government and uphold their personal interests.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects the rights of people to freely air their concerns amidst the current issues of alleged corruption in the government in connection to flood control projects.

“President Marcos, Jr., has always respected human rights. They are free to express their feelings without violating the provisions of the law. The President hears and feels the frustration of the people and he feels it too,” the Palace said in a statement written in Filipino.

“Just be critical and be vigilant because this legitimate purpose may be used by people who only want to destroy the government and advance their personal interests,” it pointed out.

According to Malacañang, Marcos initiated an investigation into the anomalous flood control projects “to hold accountable those who misused public funds.”

“The President also wants the people to cooperate with the government to stop this abuse,” the statement said.

On Sunday, September 21, different organizations, including church leaders, will hold major rallies against corruption at Luneta Park in Manila, dubbed “Baha sa Luneta,” in the morning, and at Edsa Shrine in Quezon City, dubbed “A Trillion Peso March,” in the afternoon.

One of the organizations leading the protests, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, recently said that groups supporting the Marcos and Duterte political families should not use the upcoming anti-corruption rallies to strengthen their sides.

The date of the rallies, September 21, coincides with the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law under the regime of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of President Marcos.

