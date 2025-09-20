Bahay’s late surge lifts Ateneo past FEU in UAAP Season 88 opener

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Two-time Cesafi Finals MVP Jared Bahay delivered when it mattered most, powering the Ateneo Blue Eagles to an 86-83 overtime win over the FEU Tamaraws to open their UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball campaign Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Now a sophomore and team captain, Bahay orchestrated Ateneo’s comeback, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the final 7:29 of play. He added five assists, four steals, and three rebounds, including back-to-back triples that tied the game at 80-all in the last minute of the extension.

A product of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu, Bahay also came up with a key steal that led to a fastbreak layup by Ladi, giving the Blue Eagles the lead. Ladi then buried a top-of-the-key three-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to seal the victory.

The game swung back and forth. FEU rallied from a 57-65 deficit to grab a 70-65 lead before Ateneo answered with a 9-0 run to go up 74-70 late in regulation.

Jorick Bautista’s back-to-back baskets forced overtime, where the Tamaraws opened with six straight points for an 80-74 advantage. That set the stage for Bahay’s heroics.

Bautista managed a one-handed three-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to trim FEU’s deficit to 83-85, but Bahay iced the game with a free throw and another steal off Mo Konateh’s rebound following two missed free throws by Shawn Tuano.

Ladi led Ateneo with 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting, along with nine rebounds, three assists, and a block. Dom Escobar added 16 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes before exiting late due to cramps.

Nigerian center Divine Adili, who came off the bench because of back issues, chipped in seven points, five boards, three assists, and a steal.

Ateneo will try to improve to 2-0 against the University of the East on Wednesday at 2 p.m., still at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

For FEU, Janrey Pasaol nearly posted a triple-double with 24 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. Bautista also scored 24 points, while last season’s Mythical Five member Mo Konateh played all but 49 seconds, finishing with 11 points, 23 rebounds, and two blocks.

The Tamaraws seek their first win next Saturday against National University at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. /csl

