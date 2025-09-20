Cesafi 2025: CIT-U Junior Wildcats thrash Baby Webmasters

One of the highlights during the Cesafi high school game between the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and UC Baby Webmasters. | Cesafi photo

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats scored an impressive season opening victory after dominating the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 79-67, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) High School Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Geoffe Von Partosa led the charge for coach Axel Rabaya’s Junior Wildcats, leading them build a 19-point lead, 62-43, late in the third quarter and never allowing the Baby Webmasters to recover.

Partosa finished with 16 points, while Jay Mendaros added 12 and Cyrus Abadiez chipped in 10.

Aside from his scoring, Partosa also tallied seven rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals. He was named “Best Player of the Game”. Mendaros flirted for a double-double after grabbing nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Jape Mamza paced the losing Baby Webmasters with 17 points.

He also tallied six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. CIT-U led as many as 19 points,62-43, in the third period, and never looked back. In the first game, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers improved to a 2-0 slate after Clobbering the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors with a decisive 82–64 win.

UV’s Carl Jacob Corred led all scorers with 25 points along with three assists, two rebounds, and one steal, while USC’s Neil Ibarita had 19 points in a losing effort. /csl

