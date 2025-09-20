Torre to rallyists: ‘I am with you in fighting corruption, oppression’

Former PNP chief, Gen. Nicolas Torre. Screengrab from Torre.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III on Saturday conveyed his support to the Filipinos who will join the anti-corruption rallies set on Sunday, September 21, emphasizing that he is with them in fighting corruption and oppression in the country.

In a video statement released on Saturday evening, Torre pointed out that the people seemed to have reached their peak and are already “angry at corruption.”

“We are utterly tired of deception,” he pointed out in Filipino.“

Tomorrow, at the rallies, let us show the strength of the people—and let us do this carefully, responsibly, and peacefully,” he added.

The former PNP chief, meanwhile, told rallyists in the video that “true change does not come from violence, but from unity.”

“I am Gen. Nicolas Torre III, with you in the fight against corruption and oppression,” he said.

Various organizations are set to hold the “Baha sa Luneta” rally at Luneta Park in Manila on Sunday morning and the “A Trillion Peso March” rally at Edsa Shrine in the afternoon.The rallies aim to condemn the alleged corruption in the government in connection with the flood control anomalies across the country.

The date — September 21 — also marks the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law under the regime of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that in August this year, Torre was relieved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from being the PNP chief of the country after a dispute with the National Police Commission over his assignment of 13 third-level PNP officials.

He was replaced by acting PNP chief, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

