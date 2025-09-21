Pagasa: Nando may intensify into super typhoon Sunday

A map released by the state weather bureau on Saturday, September 20, 2025, shows the track and intensity forecast for Typhoon Nando. —PHOTO FROM DOST-PAGASA/FACEBOOK

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Nando has further intensified and may develop into a super typhoon on Sunday as it approaches Extreme Northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

Based on its 11 p.m. bulletin released on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nando was last spotted 710 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela, or 695 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It is now packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h, moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

“Nando will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea. It may reach super typhoon category tomorrow (Sunday) before it approaches Extreme Northern Luzon,” Pagasa noted.

As of 11 p.m., Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas in Luzon:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

The eastern portion of Pangasinan (Umingan, San Quintin, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, Mangaldan, San Jacinto, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, Santa Maria, Balungao, Rosales, Manaoag, Laoac, City of Urdaneta, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Mapandan, Santa Barbara)

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Palayan City)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Northern and central portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto, San Miguel, Baras)

‘Possible landfall’

Aside from the anticipation of it reaching the super typhoon category, Nando is also forecast to pass close to or may make landfall over the Batanes or Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon or evening.

Pagasa, meanwhile, said Nando may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday Sept. 23 morning.

