New Bohol police chief assumes post 

PCOL Arnel Banzon (left) and PCOL Patricio Degay Jr. (right) during the turnover ceremony that was witnessed by PBGEN Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (middle). | Photo courtesy of LGU Bohol

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – PCOL Arnel Banzon vacated his post at the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on Friday, September 19, as he officially retires after 31 years in police service.

Banzon was replaced by PCOL Patricio Degay Jr.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado has expressed his full support for Degay, whom he described as someone who is familiar with the terrain of their province.

READ: Bohol drug bust: High-value suspect nabbed in Calape, P3.5M shabu seized

Aumentado, who admitted that Degay was his personal choice for BPPO Director, wanted the new police chief to focus on illegal drugs and gambling operations, child trafficking and other crimes “para malinawon ang atong probinsya sa Bohol (so that the province of Bohol will remain peaceful).”

New chapter

In a valedictory address that he delivered during the turnover of command on Friday, Banzon said that he is now excited to start a new chapter in his life.

“I am deeply honored to stand before you today as I have reached the pinnacle of my service in the Philippine National Police Organization. I have been in the cornerstone of our organization for more than 30 years. As I embark in the new chapter of this life, I will live with a grateful heart filled with memorable memories that will certainly lift me up whenever I get to reminisce this.”

However, PBGEN Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told Banzon that his retirement from the police force does not necessarily mean that he would also cease from serving the people.

“You are only retired as a police officer, but you are not a retired public servant,” said Maranan who presented Banzon with a “Medalya ng Paglilingkod” in recognition of his more than three decades of service.

Peace and order

At the same time, Maranan expressed confidence in Degay’s capabilities to lead BPPO and fulfill his mandate to ensure peace and order in Bohol.

The turnover ceremony on Friday was attended by Bohol officials led by Aumentado, 1st District Congressman John Geesnell Yap, and Atty. Peter Bill Elizald, the NAPOLCOM 7 Assistant Regional Director, among others.

Banzon assumed as BPPO director in October 2024, to replace PCOL Lorenzo Batuan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP