Cebu City road accidents: Pedestrian, 4 others injured

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | September 21,2025 - 10:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of five individuals were injured in separate road accidents that happened in Cebu City on Friday and Saturday.

Those injured were an elderly pedestrian and four motorcycle riders, the police confirmed.

Pedestrian hit by SUV

The first traffic accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, September 19, near a shopping mall located along Osmeña Street, Carreta Extension in Cebu City.

Police investigators said a 64-year-old SUV driver hit a 76-year-old pedestrian who was crossing to the other side of the road, coming from the pier area.

The victim, identified as Erlinda Ochea, sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Police Staff Sergeant Jacinto Arnado Jr., the case investigator, told CDN Digital on Saturday, September 20, that the victim was discharged from the hospital at around 5 p.m. of the same day.

“According sa anak sa biktima, normal ra ang iyahang CT scan ug X-ray. Ang samad lang sa agtang mao’y lawm lawm,” he said.

(According to the victim’s child, her CT scan and X-ray were both normal. But she had a deep cut on her forehead.)

The police investigator added that both parties reached a settlement, with the driver agreeing to shoulder the victim’s medical expenses.

Head-on collision

Hours later or at around dawn on Saturday, September 20, four individuals were hurt in a head-on collision involving two motorcycles that happened along General Maxilom Extension in Barangay Carreta.

Police said a NMAX motorcycle carrying three passengers, reportedly coming from a drinking session along Mango Avenue and was speeding when it swerved out of its lane, collided with an Aerox driven by a 28-year-old security guard, who was on his way home.

Two of the NMAX passengers were knocked unconscious from the impact, while the third rider and the security guard sustained cuts and bruises. All the four men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that the impact left motorcycle parts scattered across the road, with both vehicles sustaining heavy damages.

An investigator of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) told CDN Digital that the victims remained confined at the hospital, but were already in stable condition, as of Saturday evening.

Following the two accidents, authorities are again reminding motorists and pedestrians to always exercise caution, especially when traversing along major thoroughfares, to prevent similar accidents from happening.

