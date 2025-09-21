Bohol among finalists for 2025 most business-friendly province

A tourist rests under a shade as she enjoys the white sand beach in Panglao, Bohol. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Province of Bohol is among the finalists for the 2025 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Award under the level 1 category, which covers 1st and 2nd class provinces in the country.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) released the list of finalists through its official Facebook page on Friday, September 19.

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that the recognition affirms its commitment, under the leadership of Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, to “sustaining reforms and innovations that align with its Strategic Change Agenda to promote inclusive growth and competitiveness.”

READ: Bohol: P350M International Convention Center breaks ground in Panglao

Bohol’s nomination came from the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), a member of the PCCI and an active partner in promoting the province as an attractive investment destination.

The other finalists for the level 1 category included Agusan Del Sur, Cagayan, Davao Del Norte, Isabela, Leyte, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Tarlac. The top five provinces in the same category are Bataan, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, and Iloilo.

READ: Bohol Blades: A reminder of the Boholanos cultural identity

Most business-friendly LGU

PCCI recognizes LGUs that have demonstrated outstanding efforts in instituting good governance reforms to promote trade and investments, strengthen transparency and accountability, and enhance efficiency in delivering business services.

For 2025, the search places special emphasis on innovations, success stories, and best practices that empower businesses to thrive, remain competitive, and ensure long-term sustainability in partnership with the private sector.

“Your continued commitment to promoting business-friendliness, good governance, and local economic growth exemplifies the true spirit of partnership between the private sector and government,” PCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PCCI expressed its gratitude to all the LGUs that submitted their entries and participated in this year’s search. The Chamber said that efforts exerted by local governments are very crucial in creating a thriving environment for businesses and communities alike.

PCCI is selecting the most business-friendly province based on two categories: level 1 for the 1st and 2nd class provinces and level 2 for the 3rd to 6th class provinces.

Winners will also be selected for the highly urbanized cities category, the 1st and 2nd class cities category; and the 3rd to 6th class cities category.

In Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City is among the finalists for the Provincial Highly Urbanized Cities.

Municipal level

In the municipal level, awards will also given to the level 1 winner that will be selected from among the participating 1st and 2nd class municipalities and level 2 winner from 3rd to 6th class municipalities.

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria: fast-tracking sustainable local economic development (25%), ease of doing business initiatives (25%), investment promotion initiatives (20%), enhancing sectoral competitiveness (20%), and alignment of target industries with LGU resources (10%).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP