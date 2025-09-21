Cebu police seize 14 guns, nab 11 in 5-day crackdown

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., officer-in-charge of CPPO | Photo courtesy of CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) seized 14 firearms and arrested 11 individuals during a series of anti-loose firearm operations held from September 15 to 19.

CPPO reported that 15 operations were carried out during the five-day period. These included the serving of seven search warrants, five buy-busts operations, and three police responses to calls for assistance.

Aside from the arrests, authorities said two firearms were surrendered voluntarily. A total of 13 criminal cases have been filed in connection with these recent operations.

Police said the operations were part of their continuing campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms, which they described as commonly used in crimes across the province.

Illegally owned firearms

CPPO officer-in-charge, Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., said the results showed their drive to reduce the number of illegally owned firearms in Cebu.

“Every illegal firearm we seize is one less tool for violence. Guided by the leadership of PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan and the firm warning of Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro against lawless elements, CPPO is determined to make Cebu a hostile ground for criminals. These results send a clear message, our crackdown is relentless, and peace and order will always prevail,” he said.

Governor Baricuatro, for her part, highlighted the risks posed by illegal firearms. She warned that those who refuse to surrender their weapons would face the full force of the law.

Baricuatro further noted that the provincial government has pledged its full support for police operations aimed at keeping Cebu safe and secure.

CPPO said its campaign underscores a continuing effort to curb the proliferation of loose firearms and maintain peace and order in Cebu Province.

