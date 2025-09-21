Central Visayas drug-bust: P1M worth of shabu seized, 32 nabbed

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated while 32 drug suspects were nabbed during a series of police operations in Central Visayas in two days, from September 19 to 20, 2025.

The largest volume of shabu, weighing 110 grams and valued at P748, 000, was confiscated in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Central, Brgy. Bulacao in Talisay City, Cebu.

In a report, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (Pro-7) said it mounted a total of 22 operations in the last two days. These resulted to the confiscation of over a million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of 32 drug suspects.

Of those arrested, one was considered a high-value individual while the 31 others were classified as newly identified drug personalities.

Drug busts

PBGEN Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, credited the successful operations to the coordinated work of police units on the ground.

“We will be relentless. Every drug seized means safer communities, and every arrest brings us closer to ending the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas,” Maranan said in a statement.

PRO-7 said their recent operations highlight the intensified campaign to weaken illegal drug networks and reinforce community safety.

The Talisay crackdown, according to PRO-7, underscores the importance of sustained operations in cities where drug distribution remains active.

