LOOK: Dozens join anti-corruption protest in Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | September 21,2025 - 10:40 AM

Students join the anti-corruption protest in Cebu on Sunday. | CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dozens of protesters, mostly students and the youth, took to the streets here on Sunday, September 21, as they joined the National Protest Day.

The group assembled at Fuente Osmeña Circle in uptown Cebu City around 8:30 a.m. and marched along Osmeña Boulevard.

| CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

Over a hundred protesters made stops in front of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Colon Street.

| CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

The entire rally, that lasted for roughly two hours, was generally peaceful and smooth.

| CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

