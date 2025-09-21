LOOK: Dozens join anti-corruption protest in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dozens of protesters, mostly students and the youth, took to the streets here on Sunday, September 21, as they joined the National Protest Day.
The group assembled at Fuente Osmeña Circle in uptown Cebu City around 8:30 a.m. and marched along Osmeña Boulevard.
Over a hundred protesters made stops in front of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Colon Street.
The entire rally, that lasted for roughly two hours, was generally peaceful and smooth.
