Super Typhoon Nando to gain more strength in northern Luzon

Track and intensity forecast of Super Typhoon Nando as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Image: Pagasa / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) is forecast to further intensify as it approaches extreme Northern Luzon, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 now hoisted in six Luzon areas, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nando was monitored 535 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as of 10 a.m., as it moved westward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Pagasa added that Nando was carrying peak wind speeds of 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

READ: ‘Nando’ intensifies into severe tropical storm as it moves over PH Sea

“Nando will begin to turn west northwestward today, moving towards Extreme Northern Luzon,” Pagasa said.

“Nando is forecast to further intensify before it approaches Extreme Northern Luzon,” it added.

Landfall

The agency also said Nando may approach or make landfall over Batanes or Babuyan Islands by Monday afternoon or evening and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday early morning.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2, with wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 kph, is raised over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon)

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinupuk)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Carasi, Adams, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin)

TCWS No. 1, with wind speed ranging from 39 to 61 kph, is up over the following areas:

Rest of Isabela

Qurino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig)

Northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Palayan City, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, General Tinio, Peñaranda)

Northern and central portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Tarlac City, La Paz, Victoria, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Camiling, San Clemente, Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia)

Aurora

Threats to life

Pagasa warned that areas under these wind signals may experience threats to life and property. It added that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during Nando’s passage is TCWS No. 5

Aside from this, the southwest monsoon or habagat and the trough of Nando will still bring strong to gale-force gusts over these areas:

Sunday (September 21)

Metro Manila

Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)

Bicol Region

Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)

Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Caraga

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Monday (September 22)

Metro Manila

Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)

Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Mimaropa

Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Zamboanga Peninsula

Bangsamoro Region

Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City)

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Tuesday (September 23)

Metro Manila

Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)

Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Mimaropa

Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Dinagat Islands

The gale warning remains in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP