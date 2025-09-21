Super Typhoon Nando to gain more strength in northern Luzon
MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Nando (international name: Ragasa) is forecast to further intensify as it approaches extreme Northern Luzon, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 now hoisted in six Luzon areas, according to the state weather bureau.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nando was monitored 535 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as of 10 a.m., as it moved westward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).
Pagasa added that Nando was carrying peak wind speeds of 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.
“Nando will begin to turn west northwestward today, moving towards Extreme Northern Luzon,” Pagasa said.
“Nando is forecast to further intensify before it approaches Extreme Northern Luzon,” it added.
Landfall
The agency also said Nando may approach or make landfall over Batanes or Babuyan Islands by Monday afternoon or evening and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday early morning.
Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2, with wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 kph, is raised over the following areas:
- Batanes
- Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands
- Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon)
- Apayao
- Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinupuk)
- Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Carasi, Adams, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin)
TCWS No. 1, with wind speed ranging from 39 to 61 kph, is up over the following areas:
- Rest of Isabela
- Qurino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Rest of Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Rest of Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig)
- Northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Palayan City, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, General Tinio, Peñaranda)
- Northern and central portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Tarlac City, La Paz, Victoria, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Camiling, San Clemente, Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia)
- Aurora
Threats to life
Pagasa warned that areas under these wind signals may experience threats to life and property. It added that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during Nando’s passage is TCWS No. 5
Aside from this, the southwest monsoon or habagat and the trough of Nando will still bring strong to gale-force gusts over these areas:
Sunday (September 21)
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)
- Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)
- Bicol Region
- Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)
- Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Caraga
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
Monday (September 22)
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)
- Calabarzon
- Bicol Region
- Mimaropa
- Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Caraga
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Bangsamoro Region
- Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City)
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
Tuesday (September 23)
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal)
- Calabarzon
- Bicol Region
- Mimaropa
- Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Dinagat Islands
The gale warning remains in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.
