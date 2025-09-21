The official website of the Tarlac City government was defaced on Friday, September 20, 2025, a day before nationwide protests against corruption. Tarlac City website hacked, defaced with anti-corruption manifesto

TARLAC CITY — The official website of the Tarlac City government was defaced on Friday, a day before nationwide protests against corruption.

The hacked homepage displayed the message: “This site has been seized by the Filipino people.” It also carried a manifesto calling for an end to corruption, even at the local level.

“As we gather on the anniversary of martial law at Luneta Park and the EDSA Shrine, we carry with us not just the memory of betrayal and frustration but the living fire of a people who have had enough of corruption and abuse,” the message read.

The statement urged that protests must not stop once crowds disperse, but continue until those involved in corruption are held accountable and every peso stolen is recovered.

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap, in response, said that 51 flood-control projects funded by the previous administration are now undergoing validation and inspection.

The defaced website further alleged that corruption is not limited to flood-control projects or the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), but also thrives under political dynasties and financial aid programs.

In bold red text, the site declared: “Silence is the tool of the oppressor, noise is the weapon of the people,” followed by the email addresses of Senators Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

