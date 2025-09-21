Militants kick off anti-corruption rallies in Cebu City with protest march

One of the scenes during the early morning rally in Cebu City on Sunday, September 21, as the nation observes the National Protest Day. | Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

The anti-corruption rallies in Cebu kicked off this morning with a protest march in the city’s downtown Colon Street staged by the militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan). Photo by Cebu City Police Office

CEBU CITY – The anti-corruption rallies in Cebu kicked off this morning with a protest march in the city’s downtown Colon Street staged by the militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

According to the city police, around 200 people, bearing placards and tarpaulins denouncing corruption and demanding accountability in flood control project anomalies, gathered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the Gaisano Metro area, a key intersection in the city’s downtown area.

A bigger rally is scheduled at 3 p.m. at the Fuente Osmena Park in the uptown area, as part of the “Trillion Peso March” initiated nationwide by civil society, the Church, and other sectoral groups.

The Cebu Archdiocese of Cebu has urged Cebuanos to heed the call from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to join the protests against corruption.

READ: Cebu archdiocese urges Cebuanos to join anti-corruption protest

”In response to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, we heed the call to come together as one people of faith,” the Archdiocese said in a social media post on Sunday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP