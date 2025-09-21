Cebu Archdiocese urges faithful to join ‘Trillion Peso March’ anti-corruption protest

Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma | Photo from Archdiocese of Cebu / Facebook

CEBU CITY — The Archdiocese of Cebu finally breaks its silence on the issue of corruption in government, issuing a statement on Sunday morning asking the Cebuanos to join the “Trillion Peso March” against corruption in government set to start at 3 p.m. today.

In the past weeks, Catholic church officials in Cebu, headed by Archbishop Jose Palma, have been silent while other dioceses in the country expressed anger towards the massive corruption in government, with some church officials, nuns, and priests even involved in the preparation for the holding of the anti-corruption rallies.

Palma, who is about to retire, is expected to be replaced later this month by Tagbilaran City Bishop Albert Uy.

But this Sunday morning, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu’s social media account posted a message from the Archdiocese of Cebu, saying they heed the call from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

”In response to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, we heed the call to come together as one people of faith,” the Archdiocese said.

“Today, we gather in peace, not with violence but with prayer. We stand in solidarity against the entrenched culture of corruption that has long wounded our nation, robbed the poor, and weakened trust in institutions. We raise our voices, echoing the nation’s call for accountability and righteousness,” the statement added.

As the different sectors are set to march to Fuente Osmeña this afternoon, the Cebu Archdiocese asked the people to wear white shirts as a symbol of unity and purity of intent and to bring candles and rosaries to pray together for accountability and transparency.

It also asked to avoid political colors and political banners as “we come together as one, standing firm in justice, truth, and faith.”

