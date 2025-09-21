Cesafi Season 25: UV, UC now 2-0 with contrasting wins

John Carl Angelio (left) of UC and Raul Gentallan (right) of UV. | Photos from Sugbuanong Kodaker and Cesafi

CEBU, Philippines — Longtime Cesafi rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters both improved to 2-0 in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after posting opposite kinds of victories on Saturday, September 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The defending three-time champions UV Green Lancers survived a late rally from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 66-62, while the UC Webmasters cruised past the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 55–42. UV endured 10 lead changes and seven deadlocks before pulling away behind team captain and reigning Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, who tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

He was the only Green Lancer in double figures. PJ Taliman and former Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda chipped in eight points each. Taliman also hauled down 10 rebounds with three assists and two steals, while Salarda added six boards, an assist, a steal, and a block.

For USJ-R, rookie standout Fritz Gonzales led the way with 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block, while veteran forward Christian Sollano posted a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double. The Jaguars fell to 0-2 to start the season. The Green Lancers had a slight edge inside the paint (36-30) and in fast-break points (18-12).

USJ-R led in bench scoring, second-chance points, and points off turnovers, but couldn’t convert those advantages into a win. UV had a similar outcome in their season opener against the CIT-U USPF Panthers where they eked out a 74-70 win last September 18.

In contrast, UC used a blistering 18–4 first-quarter run to put USC on its heels early. The Warriors never led in the game. No Webmasters scored in double digits, but their balanced attack kept USC’s defense guessing. After trailing by as much as 16 (18–2), the Warriors trimmed the gap to 35–31 entering the fourth quarter, only for UC to pull away again and secure its second straight victory.

John Carl Angelio was named Best Player of the Game with eight points and 11 rebounds. Danie Boy Lapiz added nine points, all from beyond the arc. For USC, Kyle Maglinte had 14 points while Emmanuel Akut scored 12. /csl

