USJ-R, SCSC settles to a draw in Cesafi high school football opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs and the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors opened their Cesafi Season 25 High School Football Tournament with a 2-2 draw in Sunday, September 21’s tip-off at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Both teams which missed the finals for several seasons already put on a scintillating start, yet lackluster finale to their season opening showdown.

Luis Vincent Fernandez put USJ-R ahead with his 17th minute goal, but Stephen Marq Cantago retaliated with his 32nd minute goal. However, John Michael Diano retook USJ-R’s lead with a 41st minute goal only to be answered with an equalizer from Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio three minutes later.

Both teams battled relentlessly in the second half, but none of their attacks came into fruition, settling to a 2-2 draw.

The Jaguar Cubs will plunge back into action on September 28 against the formidable defending champions, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, while the SCSC Warriors will play on October 5 against the former.

The tournament formally opened Sunday,featuring the longest-reigning men’s football champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers which are playing as of this writing. /csl

