Rico Andes saves Cebu FC with late goal over Stallion Laguna

Cebu FC’s first 11 during their PFL game. | PFL photo

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu FC got their first points of the new Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Stallion Laguna FC on Saturday night, September 20, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

After suffering a 2-1 opening-day defeat to One Taguig FC, the Gentle Giants responded with a disciplined display capped by a stoppage-time strike from the ever-reliable Rico Andes.

The decisive moment came in the dying stages of added time. Australian substitute Esrom Paulos burst down the flank and slipped a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Andes.

The Sorsogon forward then slipped between defenders before unleashing a right-footed effort high into the net, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jack Riley Landreth.

“We needed to bounce back after the loss to One Taguig,” Andes said. “This win lifts our morale as we also prepare for our matches in the AFF Shopee Cup.”

The victory also served as an early birthday gift for head coach Glenn Ramos, who turns a year older on 21 September.

Despite conceding 53% of possession and facing 15 shots to their own 13, Cebu FC were more clinical in front of goal with six efforts on target compared to Laguna’s five.

The result lifts the Gentle Giants to sixth place in the standings on three points from one win and one loss, while Stallion Laguna drop to eighth with one draw and one defeat. /csl

