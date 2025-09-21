National Protest Day: Over 700 troop to Cebu City streets vs corruption

A protester holding a placard during the Sunday morning rallies against corruption held in Colon Street, Cebu City, on September 21, 2025. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rain or shine, hundreds took to the streets of Cebu City on Sunday, September 21, to protest against rampant corruption in government and demand accountability for guilty officials.

More than 700 people joined at least three separate rallies across the city, all part of the nationwide observance of National Protest Day.

Despite the crowds, the demonstrations remained peaceful and orderly throughout the day.

The first wave began early in the morning, spearheaded by militant groups under the Makabayan bloc. Around 200 protesters, many of them students and teachers, gathered at Fuente Osmeña Circle at 8:30 a.m. They marched down Osmeña Boulevard toward downtown Cebu, pausing at Camp Sergio Osmeña, headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

By afternoon, crowds once again gathered at Fuente Osmeña Circle. Despite the threat of heavy rains, their numbers grew even larger as they repeated the march along Osmeña Boulevard.

At Plaza Independencia, other groups held simultaneous rallies, targeting the Marcos administration and singling out former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in their calls for accountability.

Church, business sector

Prior to the rallies, the Archdiocese of Cebu also urged faithfuls to join the “Trillion Peso March” against corruption, finally breaking its silence.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu’s social media account posted a message from the Archdiocese of Cebu, saying they heed the call from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

As the different sectors are set to march to Fuente Osmeña this afternoon, the Cebu Archdiocese asked the people to wear white shirts as a symbol of unity and purity of intent and to bring candles and rosaries to pray together for accountability and transparency.

It also asked to avoid political colors and political banners as “we come together as one, standing firm in justice, truth, and faith.”

Likewise, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has expressed its solidarity with the national movement against corruption, which it describes as a deep-seated barrier to good governance and inclusive economic growth.

“We recognize that corruption has become systemic, and this calls not just for individual accountability, but for systemic reform,” CCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

The National Protest Day coincided with the 53rd Anniversary of the Martial Law declaration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Sunday’s rage was mainly tied to the so-called ghost infrastructure projects that have been mounting in the Southeast Asian country since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. put them center stage in a July state of the nation address that followed weeks of deadly flooding.

In the capital Manila, an estimated crowd of 13,000 gathered at Luneta Park. / with reports from INQUIRER.net, Agence France-Presse

