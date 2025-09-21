Shane Gentallan in action. | By Glendale Rosal

Gentallan redeems career with IBF Asia title win in Tagbilaran

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan can safely say he revived his once-promising boxing career by claiming the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light flyweight crown with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Arvin John Sampaga in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 22” on Saturday night, September 20, at the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 27-year-old Boholano extended his winning streak to six fights, most importantly marking a successful championship comeback after a difficult period in his career.

Gentallan had once contemplated retiring from boxing to pursue a career as a customs broker following a crushing 10th-round technical knockout loss to China’s DianXing Zhu in 2023 for the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight title.

He admitted it took him a week to recover emotionally from the defeat. “My thoughts were all over the place then. I didn’t leave the house for a week. Sir Podot kept calling me, telling me not to be discouraged because losing is part of the sport.

Eventually, I went back to training. Deep inside it felt different, it really hurt. I even thought of retiring because I’d already graduated in customs. But boxing weighs heavier on me,” said Gentallan, recalling how his manager and promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, urged him to return to training.

Against Sampaga, Gentallan showcased his speed, lateral movement, and well-timed combinations to outbox his one-dimensional opponent across 10 rounds.

All three judges scored the bout 97-93 for Gentallan. He credited his brother and coach, Paul, and the hard work they put in at the PMI stable in Tagbilaran.

“We really trained hard for stamina and conditioning. My opponent is also good. He’s been fighting regularly in Blow-by-Blow and hasn’t been knocked out, and the ones who beat him are strong boxers. He also punches hard, that’s why I didn’t go toe-to-toe with him,” Gentallan said.

The victory improved Gentallan’s record to 13 wins (7 KOs) with one defeat, while Sampaga fell to 8-3-1 (3 KOs). “My confidence is really back. My sparring partners — Regie Suganob, Jake Amparo, and Freshler Utrera — are all very good boxers. They’ve helped me a lot even if they beat me up in sparring,” he added. “I’m satisfied with what I showed today.

My stamina and movements have really improved. This is how I am at 108 pounds, but I can still make 105 pounds, although I get outpowered there, so that’s what I’m working to improve.” Gentallan tried to set a rematch against Zhu in the same year after knocking out fellow prospect Johnro Taneo, but the Chinese refused.

Laspona Outlasts Paradero In the co-main event, Richard Laspona survived a sixth-round knockdown to score a unanimous decision win over a determined Robert Paradero. Laspona’s early activity paid off after Paradero caught him with a sneaky uppercut to the body in the sixth round.

He recovered and went on to preserve his perfect 9-0 record, while Paradero dropped to 19-12-2 with 13 KOs. Undercard Results Arlando Senoc of Big Yellow Boxing Gym stopped Roldan Sasan in the second round. PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Datu Adam and Freshler Utrera also scored stoppage wins over Jelo Bacalso and Kasty Flores, respectively.

Pro debutant Jericho Acaylar joined the PMI winners with a TKO over Joseph Lanat. Meanwhile, Jake Malinao and Jed Malinao of Butlig Boxing settled for majority draws against Sunny Boy Sinaon and Marvin Zamora, respectively. /csl

